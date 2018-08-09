New guests for Raj Bhavan gardens are over 1,000 roses

Every block in the garden will have about 150 plants each. (Express photo) Every block in the garden will have about 150 plants each. (Express photo)

The gardens of Raj Bhavan, which is the official residence of Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, will also be home to 1,100 new rose plants set to bloom by this year-end.

Over 120 varieties of roses — different in colour, fragrance, shape and size — are currently being planted in a special rose garden in this official residence. This is part of the makeover plan for the garden.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vasant Salunke, Comptroller of the Governor’s Household, said: “There are specially handpicked rose varieties that will find a place in the garden and the whole process is being done under the supervision of an expert from Nagpur. There will be a similar rose garden at the Raj Bhavan in Nagpur.”

Roses of all possible colours — ranging from red, white, orange, maroon-black, violet, blue and some dual coloured ones — will bloom in this garden, said the garden in-charge.

“The planting began last week after the soil got enough moisture following good rain in the city,” said one of the main superintendents of the Raj Bhavan gardens. Every block will have about 150 plants each and will offer a splendid sight after they start blooming.

“The plants require cow dung, fertilizers, manure and need to be taken care of like one’s own children. Some of these rose plants have been around for nearly 20 years and continue to flower till date,” he said, pointing to a dark saffron rose named “Kashmiri’’.

