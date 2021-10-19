Pune: New GIS-based survey to assess all properties in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Soon, private property owners in Pimpri-Chinchwad won’t be able to evade the tax net, thanks to a GIS-based survey being carried out by the civic body using LiDAR technology which promises to “assess each and every property”.

“The technology will not only help us to assess each and every property which has been left out of the tax net or its modification not assessed, but it will also help us to know the status of civic properties – be it a broken footpath, neglected drainage line or a forgotten road,” PCMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil, who is also the CEO of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Ltd, will oversee the survey and he has sought the citizens’ cooperation. “We have started the GIS-based survey of all properties including chawls, bungalows, buildings, private entities or open grounds. Citizens should produce necessary documents like property tax receipts, Aadhaar card, light bills on request by those coming at their doorstep during the survey,” he appealed.

The door-to-door long-term GIS based survey comes on the heels of another survey done by the PCMC during which nearly 19,500 unassessed properties were detected. “The earlier survey was for a period of six months. Now, the latest survey will be for a period of three years,” said Zagade. Last fiscal, PCMC earned Rs 565 crore revenue from property tax and is expecting to bring more properties under the tax net through the survey.

Zagade, who heads the PCMC property tax department, said her department will be working closely with the private agency appointed for the survey. “The new survey promises to be of great help to detect properties which have managed to evade property tax for long. Significantly, we will also get an update of our own properties which will help us to carry out necessary improvement or development,” she said.

Neelkanth Poman, who heads the PCMC’s Information Technology Department, said, “The agency appointed will be using LiDAR, or light detection and ranging, a remote sensing method. A LiDAR output integrates with high-resolution photographs to generate photorealistic scenes.”

“The technology is useful for mapping of above-ground utility network and infrastructure assets. It is an accurate way to measure the information through high-density point cloud data with detailed scans of all physical features,” he said, adding that the method is cost-effective and requires minimum human interference.

“It will help in real-time marking of missing or modified properties, real-time verification of ownership and tax payment condition, real-time identification of the dangerous, disputed, illegal properties for future prospects real-time verification of property usage through photographs and documents. The geo-tagged property details such as ward number, locality name, zone number, corporator name, owner name, type of building will help for creation of the digital intelligent map,” Poman said.

Meanwhile, the PCMC has announced a new scheme called ‘My Property, My Assessment’ under which citizens will get five per cent rebate in general tax if they voluntarily register their hitherto unregistered properties. PCMC has appealed to such citizens to register their properties on its website http://www.pcmcindia.govt.in on which the documents can be uploaded.