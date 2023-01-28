New generic drug to make breast cancer treatment more affordable: experts

ONCOLOGISTS HAVE welcomed the newly introduced generic version of Palbociclib (a CDK4/6 Inhibitor) that will change the breast cancer treatment scenario in the country. Indian companies have introduced a generic version of Palbociclib (a CDK4/6 Inhibitor) in the country and brought the cost down from Rs 90,000 to less than Rs 5,000 per month, which will make the drug more accessible to a large number of patients.

Dr Jayant Gawande, Medical Oncologist, Aditya Birla Hospital, Chinchwad said, “While the number of cases of breast cancer is increasing, newer innovations are emerging to help in cure and survival. Newer oral therapies intended to enhance the survival and quality of life of patients are also emerging. Earlier, the patients were only treated with chemotherapy, radiation and hormones apart from surgery. Now, there are many available options for treatment. Advances in breast cancer management help women to get timely treatment and improve their quality of life. New oral therapies like CDK4/6 inhibitors to treat hormone-positive Metastatic Breast Cancer have come. In India, more than 60 per cent of patients are hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.”

“This will be a game-changing scenario for such patients. Introduction of more and more Indian generic drugs will make the treatment affordable to a major number of our patients,” said Dr Gawande.

The most prevalent cancer in women, breast cancer is a complex disease for treatment. Moreover, patients find it difficult to access basic services and technology like radiology equipment In Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and villages.

Cancer is not only a health concern, it is a complex issue that also involves social, economic, developmental, and human rights. One of the simplest and most affordable treatments medical practitioners may undertake during patient care is cancer screening. Getting detected early has a higher likelihood of getting treated well, experts said.

In India, there are almost 1.7 lakh new cases and 90,000 deaths from this disease every year, according to Globocan 2020.