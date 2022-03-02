New film to shed light on doyen of music

Written by Swarali Joshirao

He was synonymous with classical music and natya sangeet in Maharashtra, but few people know of the journey that Pt Vasantrao Deshpande made from Sawlapur in Amravati district, where he was born in 1920, to becoming a legend across India. On April 1, a new film, titled Mee Vasantrao, will attempt to fill in some of the missing notes of his incredible life and journey in public memory.

Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis

Mee Vasantrao, based on Pt Vasantrao’s life, has his grandson, the classical singer Rahul Deshpande, playing the lead. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film also stars Amey Wagh, Anita Date-Kelkar, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Kumud Mishra, Sarang Sathaye, Kaumudi Walokar, and Durga Jasraj.

“The film, which we started making in 2013, was supposed to release in 2020 but the pandemic had different plans. It was screened at the Cannes Film Market and the International Film Festival of India. Everything has its time and Pt Vasantrao’s time has come,” says Deshpande.

Pt Vasantrao’s notable performances on the stage include Katyar Kalijat Ghusali, Megh Malhar, Tukaram and Varyawarchi Varaat and he acted in and sung for more than 80 Marathi films. “People recognised my grandfather after Katyar Kaljat Ghusali but they don’t know about the 47 years before the play. He had expertise in a lot of disciplines, from history, literature and archaeology to classical music. Talking about his music, people could not accept his pattern or style in those times but that music is still relevant and is praised now. This film is a tribute and an effort to bring his vast personality and talent in front of the world,” says Deshpande.

Deshpande has performed in sangeet nataks with Dharmadhikari but film is a new medium. “When, for the first time, my make-up was done and I opened my eyes, I felt as if my grandfather was sitting there. He is living through my existence. This gave me confidence. This film taught me the third dimension of music, which is abhinaya – to emote you have to feel it first,” he says. “I could know him much more; I could live his life moments. I could feel his agonies, his pains, and his larger-than-life personality… I hope people like this film and understand Vasantrao in his true spirit,” he adds.