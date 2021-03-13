New Covid cases per day cross 800, over 700 micro-containment zones in Pimpri-Chinchwad

As Covid-19 cases crossed the 800 mark in the last two days, the worried administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has increased the pace of setting up of micro- containment zones in the city. By Friday evening, as many 705 micro containment zones had been set up and some more are like to be added by Saturday evening.

PCMC Additional Health chief Dr Pavan Salve said a micro-containment zone is declared when one or two cases are detected in a flat or on a floor. “The number of micro containment zones is high as we quickly move and seal the room, flat or the floor in order to check further spread of the virus,” he said.

Along with micro-containment zones, the PCMC administration is also setting up major containment zones. Till Friday evening, 134 major containment zones have been set up. “These include an entire building or an entire chawl…,” said a civic official.

The PCMC administration has also launched a campaign against “super spreaders” like shopkeepers and roadside stalls. Dr Salve said they have directed eight zonal offices to initiate action against shopkeepers violating Covid norms. Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has said that if shopkeepers are found violating Covid norms, the administration will penalise them and also file police complaints against them.

The civic chief’s directives have come following sharp rise in cases in the last fortnight. From around 60 new cases a day in the first week of February to over 800 new cases per day now, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen rapid surge in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Salve said as of now, there was no shortage of beds and therefore, they have no immediate plans to restart the 800-bed jumbo facility at this moment. “We have received no complaints from anyone that they are not finding a bed for admission. Besides, we have not received any directions from the divisional commissionerate to restart the jumbo facility. The facility is ready and we can start it at short notice when the need arises,” he said.

Appealing citizens to maintain social distancing and use masks, Mayor Usha Dhore has urged senior citizens and those with co-morbidity to take the vaccination. The mayor’s appeal came soon after she herself took the vaccine on Friday.

“People above 60 and those with co-morbidity should come forward and take the vaccine without any hesitancy. At the same time, even after taking the vaccine, one should observe Covid-appropriate behaviour,” she said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.