New citizenship law: Maharashtra should join states opposing NRC, says Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Union government was misusing its power and its decision on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) may affect social harmony in the country. He also suggested that it would be appropriate for the Maharashtra government to take a stance against implementing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), as has been done by eight other states.

Pawar said his party has opposed the CAA and had also voted against it when it was brought in the Parliament.

He pointed out that several political leaders, including those who are in the NDA, have raised concerns and sought clarity about CAA and NRC. “A total of eight states are saying no to this exercise. I think, it would be appropriate if the Maharashtra government takes a similar stance on the issue,” said Pawar.

“But if the states oppose the Union government’s order, there is a likelihood that it may dismiss these state governments,” Pawar added.

“It may be a central issue, but the implementation will be done by the state agencies. But do the states have resources and machinery to do so,” he asked.

Pawar also said that instead of accusing opposition parties of spreading ‘rumours’ against CAA, the government should provide clarity and information on the Act as well as NRC and establish dialogues with the agitators.

“Not just minorities, but those who care for the country’s unity and progress are opposing CAA and NRC. The new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious and social unity and harmony of the country. Poor people will be impacted the most. In Assam, a few lakh non-Muslims are in camps and their condition is bad,” he said.

The NCP chief said various sections of society are opposing this move, including renowned intellectuals of the country. “Only yesterday, nine awardees of Ramon Magsaysay prize have signed a letter opposing the move. What needs to be understood is that the opposition to the CAA and NRC is not only from the minority communities, but also from a large section of intellectuals from various fields. All the protests need to happen peacefully, otherwise if may give the protests a communal colour,” said Pawar.

“People can express anger and register their protest, but violence can’t be tolerated. We have already appealed our leaders not to take part in any kind of violence,” he said.

Pawar also questioned selective grant of citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan under the new law while excluding Sri Lankan Tamils. Is it because they (Sri Lankan Tamils) don’t belong to a particular religion?” he asked.

“People from only these countries will be allowed (as citizens) as the government feels it will polarise the society to its benefit,” alleged Pawar.

“There are so many people from Nepal who live and work here. In my official residence in Delhi, two staff members who have been looking after the house for the last 30 years, are Nepalis. Not just me, there are many Nepalis working as domestic helps in establishments,” he said.

Stating that the Centre and states should work together, Pawar said the present government was working in exactly the opposite way. “Such a situation is being deliberately created and we oppose this strongly,” he said.

