New blood test for early detection of cancer, says study

The study ‘Circulating ensembles of tumor-associated cells: A redoubtable new systemic hallmark of cancer’ was published in November last year in the International Journal of Cancer. (Representational Image) The study ‘Circulating ensembles of tumor-associated cells: A redoubtable new systemic hallmark of cancer’ was published in November last year in the International Journal of Cancer. (Representational Image)

A new study by scientists from India, USA and UK has presented clinical evidence of an innovative test that can help in the early detection of cancer.

The study by scientists at Datar Cancer Genetics — a molecular oncology facility — has used a new method that detects clusters of tumour cells circulating in the bloodstream and helps in the early detection of cancer. The study ‘Circulating ensembles of tumor-associated cells: A redoubtable new systemic hallmark of cancer’ was published in November last year in the International Journal of Cancer.

The principal author, Dr Dadasaheb Akolkar, who is the research director at Datar Cancer Genetics, said, “This is the first study of its kind to investigate the prevalence of C-ETACs(circulating ensembles of tumour associated cells) in over 16,000 participants, to establish the definitive new systemic hallmark of cancer.”

A statement issued on Tuesday said the test will be available commercially and made cancer screening easier. Rajan Datar, chairman and managing director, Datar Cancer Genetics, said the early detection of cancer was crucial but challenging because of the lack of efficient and reliable screening methods.

Most of the commercially available cancer-screening tests are invasive and expensive. Also, currently available cancer screening techniques such as mammograms and low-dose CT scans carry radiation risks, colonoscopies are invasive, blood-based markers are non-specific and tissue biopsies for diagnosis have the same risks as general surgical procedures. “This innovative blood-based test has the potential to eliminate the need for invasive biopsies,” he added.

