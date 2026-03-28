57 new arbitrators appointed to expedite over 28k pending land acquisition cases

Approximately 28,000 plus cases related to enhanced compensation for land acquisition are pending before arbitrators. (Source: Express Archives)

The central government appointed 57 new arbitrators in the state to ensure speedy disposal of long-pending land acquisition cases related to various national highway projects. The move will help clear more than 28,000 pending claims of project-affected persons who have been waiting for compensation for many years, State Revenue Minister Bawankule said today.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Minister took special initiative keeping in mind the interests of farmers, officials said.

Meetings were held with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with the Central and State Governments. After studying the cases from various parts of the state and through consistent follow-up, the appointment of these arbitrators has now been finalized, officials said.