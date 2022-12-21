New academic block, auditorium opened at Army Law College

SOUTHERN Army Commander Lieutenant General A K Singh inaugurated a new academic block and an auditorium at the Army Law College at Kanhe in Pune on Monday.

The Army Commander inaugurated the Chanakya Academic Block and Sai Auditorium of Army Law College in the presence of Maj Gen R K Raina (Retd), Managing Director of the Army Welfare Education Society.

The Army Law College at Kanhe was established in 2018 and provides affordable professional legal education to wards of personnel of Indian Army under the aegis of Army Welfare Education Society. The institution currently has all five batches of BBA LLB comprising 285 students.

Officials said that the new academic block has six smart classrooms, conference hall and faculty cabins and offices of principal and the registrar. The Sai Auditorium has a capacity of 450 with state of art audio visual systems, and will provide the infrastructure to conduct national and international competitions and seminars.