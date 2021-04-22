Never opposed lockdown, but concerned about poor: BJP

Mumbai streets deserted on the first day of weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to curb the rising Covid-19 cases. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The BJP on Wednesday said it was never against the lockdown in Maharashtra or Pune but was concerned about poor citizens, who are very dependent on their daily work.

“BJP never opposed the lockdown but wanted the state government to first address the concerns of health and meals of the common people. I had told the chief minister during all party meetings that there should be balance between lockdown and ensuring daily meals for the poor,” said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

The assistance declared by the state government for the poor while imposing restrictions is insufficient, he said, adding that there is a need to ensure at least one month of essential supplies to the poor if lockdown has to be imposed.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

“We are not fools to oppose the lockdown. We can understand that it is a concern…But why do citizens leave their home? Few do leave without reason while some have to leave to earn their daily meal,” Patil said.

Amid the Covid-19 surge, the BJP, by city unit chief Jagdish Mulik and MP Girish Bapat, had protested against the restrictions imposed in the city. The BJP had supported the protests by traders over the shutting down of shops and had threatened to launch an agitation if a lockdown was declared. The state BJP chief had said that if the state government declares a lockdown under the Pandemic Act, then everyone has to abide by it.

Patil said the situation in the state was more serious than a war and the chief minister should make use of resourceful persons to handle it.

“There are influential persons like NCP chief Sharad Pawar, union minister Nitin Gadkari, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Jayant Patil of PWP who can help manage resources for handling the pandemic situation in the state. The chief minister should be constantly in touch with such people to tackle the situation,” he said.

He added that the city BJP has launched a dashboard to provide all information on Covid-19 and its management in the city, which will also encourage residents to take greater care and contribute to anti-Covid efforts.