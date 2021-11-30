Never met Shah Rukh Khan; Bollywood stars soft target for central agencies: Malik

Maharashtra Minister for Minority Welfare and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, who has been vocal about the cruise drugs bust case, Tuesday said that he has never met actor Shah Rukh Khan nor has ever spoken to him over phone.

Shah Rukh’s son Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for allegedly consuming illegal drugs and being involved in drugs trade. Soon after the arrest, Malik had spoken out against the NCB and called the drug bust “fake” while taking a string of press conferences putting forward evidence to support his claims.

After spending about four weeks in jail, Aryan and two others were granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Malik said, “I have not met him (Shah Rukh Khan), nor have I ever spoken to him over phone. Three years ago, I had seen him at an Iftaar function organised by Congress leader Baba Siddique. Even on that occasion, there were four tables between us. We may have seen each other from a distance. That’s all the contact I have had with Shah Rukh.”

Responding to a question about the silence of Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, over the drugs bust controversy, Malik said Bollywood stars are soft targets and that if they fight back, the filmmakers worry that they would be trapped in false cases. “In that case, they lose advertising contracts, movies and brand value. This is the reason they don’t speak out,” said Malik.

He reiterated that Bollywood was being targeted and maligned by central agencies because “a plan has been hatched to shift the film industry to Uttar Pradesh.”

“Starting from Dadasaheb Phalke’s pioneering work, Maharashtra has hosted the film industry. People from Allahabad to Indore to South India have come to Mumbai and made a career in films. It has given India an identity. We won’t allow their plan to shift the industry to Noida — a plan hatched by Yogi baba,” said Malik.