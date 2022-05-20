Never forget the investment the country has made in you: Rajnath to students

ADDRESSING THE convocation at Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pune on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the graduating students not to ever forget the investment the country has made in them by giving them everything possible.

The Union minister presided over the 13th convocation ceremony of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, which saw students graduating in various courses such as Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Optometry, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Biotechnology and Business Management.

Addressing the students, Singh said, “After completing your education and graduating from this university, you are starting your journey towards newer goals in life. Many of you may pursue your career here in India and some would choose to go abroad. In both cases, I want you to remember that your country needs you. This country has given you whatever could be given. The country has invested in you. Never ever forget that, in whichever part of the world you are.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He further said, “Many people unknown to you have contributed towards your success. For example, the white apron that you wear may have come from a cotton farmer in Vidarbha, your shoes from a factory in Kanpur or Agra, your tea from workers from plantations in Assam or Darjeeling. Right from the breakfast you eat to the instruments you use, everything has contribution of many unknown, faceless people. These people can’t merely be compensated by the money that you have paid; they too require your love, your dedication.”

Speaking about the importance of spiritual pursuit along with academic and professional pursuits in life, Singh said, “What you do with the knowledge acquired will depend on your conscience rather than intelligence. For example, after completing the most complex of pilot training in the US, some youths used that knowledge to execute the 9/11 attacks. In many terrorist acts in our country, highly educated youths were involved. In spite of being a trained pilot, one chose to be a terrorist and executed 9/11; in spite of being a multi-millionaire, one chose to be an Osama Bin Laden. But also keep in mind, in spite of being a newspaper vendor and amidst all the odds, one can become an APJ Abdul Kalam.”

The Defence Minister reiterated the government’s policy of domestic procurement of defence equipment to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, saying that India should not depend on other countries for its needs. He said the government has faith in the youth of the country and is striving to provide them with ample opportunities to ensure their progress as well as holistic development of the nation.

During the convocation, the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) was conferred on Dr Abhay Firodia, Chairman, Force Motors, and Prataprao Pawar of Sakal Media Group while the Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) was conferred on Dr Vedprakash Mishra, Pro Chancellor and Adviser at Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences.