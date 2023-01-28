Neutrino Energy Group partners with C-MET Pune to develop self-charging Pi-Car project

The Neutrino Energy Group — an international group of companies, scientists and partners dedicated to the development of clean and green energy — has announced a major investment of 2.5 billion euro in India for the establishment of its revolutionary self-charging electrical Pi-car project.

Pi-car will be powered by Neutrino’s patented neutrino voltaic technology which harnesses energy from the vicinity, neutrinos, and sub-atomic particles that are abundant in the universe and other invisible radiation. This revolutionary neutrino voltaic technology will also be incorporated for other wide-range of new cutting edge applications.

Holger Thorsten Schubert, Mathematician, CEO and President of Neutrino Energy Group, along with Professor Dr Rajendrakumar Sharma, CMD of SPEL Technologies, briefed about the project during a press conference at C-MET Pune.

Neutrino Energy Group has entered into an understanding with C-MET Pune — a premier government lab under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) — for the research and development of critical material such as essential components for the new neutrino voltaic power cubes. C-MET is known for its expertise in Advanced Material Sciences, and is led by Director General Dr Bharat Kale. It has also reached an investment understanding with SPEL Technologies Private Limited for providing necessary support for manufacturing desired energy storage devices for integration with neutrino voltaic power cubes for Pi-car and other applications. To accelerate the development of Pi-car in India, Surya Sharma, director of operations of Neutrino (India), aims to leverage the expertise of these synergy for Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

The Pi-car project has also got the support of Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar, chancellor of Nalanda University, who is also a part of the scientific advisory board of Neutrino Energy Group. Dr Bhatkar is popularly referred as the ‘Father of supercomputers in India’. Dr Bhatkar’s expertise and guidance will be a valuable asset for the development of Pi-car, and India’s vision and commitment to reduce carbon footprints. The project represents a significant step forward in the development of clean and sustainable energy sources. It will reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and decrease carbon emissions, while creating employment and support growth of the Indian economy. Neutrino Energy Group has committed to bring the Pi-car to the market within the next three years.