Pune: Neurologist arrested for ‘installing spy cameras’ in apartment shared by two woman doctors

Day after two spy cameras were found in the official residence shared by two woman doctors from a well-known hospital in Pune, police have arrested a 42-year-old neurologist from a prominent teaching hospital in the city for allegedly installing the cameras.

Police said the suspect has known one of the two woman doctors in a professional capacity for two years. The suspect has a specialisation postgraduate degree in neurology and is attached to various hospitals in a consulting role, along with his own clinic, an officer said.

An FIR in the case was lodged on July 6 after the two female doctors suspected that there were unusual attachments and wiring for a bulb in their accommodation. According to police, closer inspection showed that the bulb had a hidden camera attached to it. The women immediately reported the matter and a probe was initiated, police added.

The investigating officer of the case said, “Our probe revealed that there were two hidden cameras. One in the bedroom and the other in the bathroom of the accommodation. We narrowed down on the suspect after a subsequent probe based on technical analysis, and placed him under arrest. He has confessed to the crime during his interrogation.”

Assistant commissioner of police Sushma Chavan said, “The suspect was placed under arrest late on Monday and was produced before a court on Tuesday. He has been remanded in police custody for two days.”

The senior inspector, who is in-charge of the police station where the case has been registered, said, “We now know that the suspect has known one of the two women in a professional capacity for the past two years, and he intended to spy on her and capture her private moments.”

Senior officials said they are now probing how the suspect gained access to the residence using a duplicate key, and whether there were any security lapses. Police said they are also trying to find out how and where he procured the spy cameras, one of which was hidden on a light bulb.

A case has been registered under sections pertaining to house trespass of the Indian Penal Code. The suspect has also been booked under a section of the Information Technology Act that pertains to “intentionally or knowingly capturing, publishing or transmitting the image of a private area of any person without his or her consent, under circumstances violating the privacy of that person”.