Neuberg Lab, Metrolpolis Healthcare get ICMR approval to test for coronavirus

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has appointed Metropolis Healthcare Ltd to test for novel coronavirus at its lab on Bhandarkar Road in Pune. The lab will collect samples from the homes of residents, Dr Manish Karekar, chief pathologist, Golwilkar Metropolis, said in a statement. The lab’s helpline number is 020 41008200.

As per ICMR guidelines, Metropolis will test people with travel history and symptoms as well as people who were in direct contact with positive cases. Testing will only be undertaken upon the prescription of a certified doctor and upon producing govt IDs. All reports will be released within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, a startup in the PathLab chain segment, on Wednesday announced that it is testing for coronavirus in A G Diagnostics, a Neuberg Associate in Pune, after approval from the ICMR.

Neuberg will provide reports within 24 hours in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune and within 48 hours from other cities.

For home sample collection in Pune one can get in touch with the team on 020-6763 6763.

Neuberg will also offer coronavirus RT PCR tests through its labs in Ahmedabad (Neuberg Supratech), Bengaluru (Neuberg Anand) and Chennai (Neuberg Ehrlich).

Dr GSK Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg Diagnostics, said “We have also set up a special support fund for weaker sections of society. Through this, we will offer free-of-cost testing to people with a BPL ration card and appropriate doctor prescriptions.”

Neuberg will be scaling up its capacity to 2,000 to 2,500 tests per day as per ICMR guidelines by next week.

