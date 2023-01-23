scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Netherlands-based hockey foundation to train coaches

A NETHERLANDS-based hockey foundation Sunday launched a programme to train hockey coaches in the state. These coaches will teach hockey to children from grassroots.

Bovelander Foundation, founded by Olympic gold medalist Floris Jan Bovelander,launched Maharashtra Grassroots Hockey Program that aims to train 24 hockey coaches in Pune, Pimpri, Kedgaon and Phaltan. Over 600 students between the age group of 10 and 14 from 12 schools will receive hockey training from these coaches.

For the programme, top hockey trainers from Netherland have been roped in.The foundation aims to teach hockey to 3,000 students by 2025.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 03:41 IST
