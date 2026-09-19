Nervous but ready for campaign: Gondhal director on film’s official entry to Oscars

Davakhar is already working on his next film, about Shahaji Raje, the father of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

As it sank in that his film, Gondhal, was India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards, Santosh Davakhar became aware of “the huge responsibility”. He had been informed that the declaration would happen on September 18 or 19 and had been searching on Google from the afternoon when people started calling him about the honour.

The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Friday that the Marathi film Gondhal was chosen as India’s official entry to the 2027 Oscars.

“India and FFI have shown their faith in our team and our product. I am feeling very nervous but we are ready for the campaign. We have already hired most of the media and PR team in Los Angeles,” said Davakhar, who is based in Sinnar, Nashik.