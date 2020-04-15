Nephew tests positive, BJP corporator in PMC under quarantine with 28 others

The family of the corporator had come in contact with the infected person so they have been asked to be quarantined and get the test done. (Representational Image) The family of the corporator had come in contact with the infected person so they have been asked to be quarantined and get the test done. (Representational Image)

After his nephew was tested positive for Coronavirus, a sitting BJP corporator from Shivajinagar area along with 28 more people have been asked to be in home quarantine till their tests are done.

The corporator of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is a resident of Kamgarputla area in Shivajinagar and lives in the slum locality. “The nephew of the BJP corporator was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Soon, the PMC administration initiated action of tracing the contacts of the patient,” said a civic officer.

The family of the corporator had come in contact with the infected person so they have been asked to be quarantined and get the test done. As the infected person lives in a highly dense locality, the nearby residents too have been asked to undertake the test.

Also, the nephew of the corporator was into supplying tea in the vicinity. “We are trying to find out whom all did he meet in the last few days,” said the officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.