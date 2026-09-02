Nepal floods: Maharashtra mountaineers to help trace missing Kailash trekkers

Families whose first-degree relatives are missing in the Nepal disaster have been asked to check the Nepal Police website for photographs and details of the recovered deceased persons. (PTI photo)

With many in Maharashtra still waiting for information about their missing relatives in the recent Nepal floods, the State Government has requested the mountaineering fraternity in the state to coordinate and expedite the rescue efforts.

“So far there is no adequate data on the number of people from Maharashtra who were in Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar trek in Nepal,” veteran mountaineer and president of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM) Umesh Zirpe told The Indian Express.

As part of the AMGM, over 40 organisations and over 500 mountaineer volunteers have been involved in rescue operations since 2016. “Known as Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC), the main reason for setting it up was to expedite and help in the rescue efforts. We also set up a 24/7 helpline (7620230231),” Zirpe said.