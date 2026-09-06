Nepal floods: DNA identification crucial for families of missing travellers

Arrangements for forensic DNA sample collection have been established at state-run forensic laboratories in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneSep 6, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Nepal floods missing Indians,Meenakshi Subramaniam and Venkata Subramaniam, the Mumbai couple missing in Nepal along with a group of 67 trekkers. (Photo by special arrangement)
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Following the devastating floods in Nepal, one of the biggest challenges after the recovery of bodies and human remains has been their identification.

“Given the condition of many of the recovered remains, visual identification is often difficult or impossible. DNA profiling has therefore become a crucial tool in the identification process,” Umesh Zirpe, veteran mountaineer and president of the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), told The Indian Express.

The AMGM and its Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC) have been in continuous coordination with the Maharashtra State Disaster Management authorities. Arrangements for forensic DNA sample collection have been established at three locations in Maharashtra—state-run forensic laboratories in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. “So far 51 people from across Maharashtra have agreed to send their samples,” Zirpe said.

The floods and landslides that struck Nepal 11 days ago have left a heartbreaking trail of destruction. A large number of travellers from India, particularly from Maharashtra, were in Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when the disaster occurred. As rescue operations continue, bodies and human remains are being recovered from vast quantities of mud and debris. Because of the large number of casualties, hospitals and mortuaries in cities such as Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitwan are facing severe shortages of space and refrigeration facilities.

Also Read | 275 Indians missing, 166 others rescued: MEA on Nepal floods

The condition of many recovered bodies makes visual identification difficult. Authorities are therefore photographing the bodies and collecting DNA samples before carrying out identification and, where necessary, the final rites.

The Nepal government has issued advisories urging the close relatives of missing persons to come forward and provide DNA samples. A dedicated online portal has also been established to facilitate information collection and coordinate the identification process. The DNA profiles collected from relatives in Maharashtra will be used for comparison with DNA profiles obtained from unidentified bodies and human remains recovered in Nepal. A positive match can help establish the identity of a missing person through the appropriate official process.

“This is an important and sensitive stage for the affected families. Until the forensic identification process is completed and the authorities formally confirm the identity, information about recovered remains must be treated with caution. For families searching for their missing loved ones, DNA identification offers a scientific and reliable pathway towards certainty, dignity, and closure.

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According to Zirpe, for families in India, particularly in Maharashtra, an important question was where close relatives of missing travellers could provide their DNA samples.

“AMGM is providing coordination and assistance to families throughout this process. Two MMRCC volunteers are also available 24×7 by telephone to provide information, guidance and support to relatives regarding DNA sampling and the subsequent procedure,” he said.

Appeal to families of those missing in Nepal disaster

Zirpe said the immediate priority is to establish the identities of those who remain missing. “Close blood relatives of those who are missing are urged to provide DNA samples at facilities designated by the authorities. DNA matching between relatives and unidentified remains can play a crucial role in confirming identities and providing families with closure. At this difficult moment, accurate information, coordinated rescue efforts and timely DNA identification are essential—not only to bring the missing home, but also to give grieving families the answers they desperately need,” Zirpe appealed.

‘Still hoping for a miracle’

Meanwhile, the family members of Meenakshi and Venkata Subramaniam—the Mumbai couple missing along with the group of 67 trekkers led by Milind Chitaley—are keeping their hopes alive. Meenakshi’s brother C G Ramakrishnan said, “The rescue of three people 9-10 days after the flood has infused some hope in us. My sister and brother-in-law’s only son is in the UK, and he has also submitted his DNA sample as required, but we are still hoping for a miracle. We have not gone to Nepal because we were told not to go there unless there is some specific information. We are constantly following updates on the WhatsApp group created for the families and providing support to each other. “

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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