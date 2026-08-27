Nepal flash floods | Hoping against hope survivors are there: Isha Foundation coordinator

In the aftermath of Nepal’s flash floods, Isha Foundation volunteers have rallied around rescue efforts. While some who had landed in Kathmandu for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra await instructions on whether to head back home, those who completed the “sacred walk” wait for a border exit route to open.

Maa Gambhiri, coordinator of Isha Foundation’s sacred walks, told The Indian Express that there were 21 groups for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra. “About 495 people have completed the Kailash Mansarovar yatra and gone home. We have 743 people in Tibet, at various different places, in different stages of the yatra,” Gambhiri told The Indian Express.

She added they were not aware of the whereabouts of 77 people who were at immigration when the flash flood hit Rasuwa district in Nepal near the Tibet border.

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“We have 148 people currently in Kathmandu, waiting to start their yatra. We had three more people, our stationed volunteers on the Nepal side. We are not aware of their whereabouts either at the moment, because that entire village that was on the Nepal side got washed away. It’s a total of 80 people and right now Sadhguru is also in Tibet and he is leading the entire (rescue) operation,” she added said.

“One of our groups, the S3 group that we met at Saga, also met them (the missing 80 people) when we were trekking up, they were coming down. This includes 34 male and 46 female participants and a few other volunteers who were camped in nearby hotels, three volunteers and one doctor. But we have no official confirmation of any kind. Looking at the scale of destruction, it looks bad,” Sadhguru said.

“We have made an appeal to the Chinese embassy in India and in Nepal if they could allow Sadhguru and a few volunteers to go there, because it’s a big loss of life. We are hoping against hope that there would be survivors,” Gambhiri said.

“It has been more than 24 hours. There is a lot of unrest, there are families that are getting very restless to have some information on their loved ones,” she added.

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Mohit Sardhana, an Isha foundation volunteer, told The Indian Express he was in touch with his wife who had safely landed in Kathmandu as part of the sacred walk groups. “My wife is stationed there as other members are also reaching Kathmandu and we are waiting for instructions whether to continue or head back home,” Sardhana told The Indian Express.

According to Gambhiri, there were people in Tibet who had completed the yatra. “We are just waiting to understand which border exit is likely to open, so that our groups can return,” she said.

At Richa Tours in Nepal, authorities confirmed that they had lost contact with a group of 61 Indians, 7 NRIs and 18 Nepalese persons.

According to Sangay Gurung, director at Richa Tours, a group including 61 Indians were at Tibet Customs with around 500 Yatris. Among them was Mumbai surgeon Dr Milind Chitley.

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“It is with great pain that we are informing that approximately 600 yatris have been washed away – the customs & immigration building have been completely washed away. Currently all yatris have been reported missing. We have provided a list of the Yatris to the Indian Embassy, the US Consulate and The New Zealand Consulate as well. Rescue operation is underway by The Nepalese Army, Mountaineering Guides and The Nepalese Police,” said Gurung.

‘Prioritise health, hydration’

Umesh Zirpe, a veteran mountaineer and president of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh who has been coordinating with sherpas and some of the mountaineering foundations that have taken groups on the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, also sent out an appeal to travellers to remain calm and stay sheltered.

“There is a need to strictly prioritise your health and hydration at high altitudes. With routes like the Kodari border likely to open for evacuation, there is a need for travellers to assist in the efforts and avoid crossing hazardous zones on their own,” Zirpe appealed.

A rescue team from Timure, a border village in Rasuwa District, reported that there was a big flash flood that had struck the customs and immigration building on the Tibet side.