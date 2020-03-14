Follow Us:
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Must Read

Nepal puts all expeditions on hold, Giripremi team to wait till next season for Annapurna-1

Every year, a team of mountaineers from Pune has been visiting Nepal to climb 8,000-metre high mountains

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: March 14, 2020 2:07:13 pm
Nepal puts all expeditions on hold, Giripremi team to wait till next season for Annapurna-1 Giripremi teams have scaled seven of the top 14 mountains in the world. (File)

Mountaineering group, Giripremi, will have to wait until next season to fulfil its quest of scaling the 10th highest mountain of the world.

Umesh Zirpe of Giripremi, said, “…We have to inform that we are forced to take a hard decision to postpone the Annapurna-1 expedition to next season… Only 24 hours before the departure, we have received the news that the Nepal government has put on hold all expeditions in spring 2020 season due to coronavirus outbreak.”

Giripremi teams have scaled seven of the top 14 mountains in the world, including Mt Everest.

Every year, a team of mountaineers from Pune has been visiting Nepal to climb 8,000-metre high mountains, also commonly known as the 8,000ers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement