Negativity will never allow us to grow as nation, says Devendra Fadnavis

Calling upon youth to contribute towards development of the country and shun negativity, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked citizens to stop electing corrupt candidates in a bid break the vicious circle of money and power.

“There are two kinds of universities – the educational institutions and social media universities. False news and negativity are being spread through social media platforms. This negativity will never help us to grow as a nation. Youth should perform their duties – small or big – on their ‘Kartavya Path’ and contribute to the development of the country,” said Fadnavis.

The deputy CM was speaking during the Valedictory Session at the 12th Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad (BCS) – Indian Student Parliament organised by MIT World Peace University, MIT School of Government (MIT-SOG), Pune.

A message from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also read out during the session. Student leaders Preeti Negi, Palak Goswami, Tanvi Raut and Viraj Kale expressed their views during the session.

Fadnavis said, “Youth must become valuable human resource and be a part of the country’s economic growth. We are creating employable youth through our new education policies. Startups are creating wealth and employment too. Policies of the central and state government are focussed on equal distribution of this wealth through various pro-people policies.”

Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder and Chief Patron, MAEER’s MIT, Pune & President, MIT World Peace University along with Rahul V Karad, Executive President, MAEER, MIT World Peace University & Chief Initiator, MIT-SOG; Girish Mahajan, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Medical Education, Govt. of Maharashtra; Dr Raghunath A Mashelkar, Chancellor, Institute of Chemical Technology and Eminent Scientist; former speakers of Lok Sabha Sumitra Mahajan and Meira Kumar, Mangesh Jadhav, Registrar of Companies, Pune were present during the occasion.

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra addressed the audience virtually.