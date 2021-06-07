NEET website activated, but anxious students wait for exam forms

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test is scheduled to take place on August 1. (Representational Photo)

Even though the National Testing Agency has activated the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 official website a couple of days ago, anxious students are still waiting for the exam forms and information brochure.

“The website was activated two days ago but is still blank. There are no forms uploaded on it yet. We even clicked on the link for counselling which appears on the top bar of the website but even that just shows a lot of statistics. There is no real information. They should end the suspense now, it is getting too much for us,” said Saima Zaveri, a Class XII student.

The NEET is scheduled to take place on August 1. Although dates have been announced, applications from students haven’t started yet. This year, competition is expected to be stiffer as more students are expected to register for the exams. Also, candidates have a lot of extra time for preparations.

As far as documents go, students should keep their passport-size photos, e-signature, scanned impression of the left hand's thumb, and scanned image of the Class X certificate ready.

Meanwhile, coaching experts have a few handy tips on last minute preparations for students. Since students will have to solve 180 questions in 180 minutes, they should keep speed in mind while solving the paper.

“By now, students must have finished the syllabus. It is important to do a revision and take multiple mock tests. While revising, do it chapter-wise, while focusing more on the important ones. Also, solve as many previous year’s question papers as possible,” Dilip Shah, an NEET coach who runs Science Academy, said.