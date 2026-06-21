NEET UG retest: Yoga Day banners obscure Pune college entrance, confuse many

Several students and parents arriving at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College in Pune for the NEET-UG retest on Sunday faced confusion locating the examination centre after banners put up for International Yoga Day celebrations on the campus obscured the college’s name board and entrance signage.

Many candidates, especially those travelling from outside Pune, said they struggled to identify the correct entry point to the examination centre. The sprawling college campus has multiple gates located at considerable distances from one another, adding to the confusion.

“Most students were already under stress because of the retest. When we reached the campus, the college name board was completely covered by Yoga Day banners. There are four major gates, and it was difficult to figure out which one was meant for NEET candidates. Better signage should have been arranged to avoid confusion,” Prakash Bonde, a parent, told The Indian Express.