Beautician, teacher, principal: 3 ‘Manishas’ under scanner in NEET leak case

The investigation into the paper leak of NEET-UG, which led to the cancellation of the nationwide entrance exam, has led to multiple arrests, most of them in Maharashtra.

Among those arrested are three women who share their first name – Manisha – and an alleged role in the paper leak that has sparked nationwide outrage.

Manisha Waghmare, a 46-year-old beautician, was arrested on May 14. The CBI has described her as a “common link” who allegedly connected students with another accused, Manisha Mandhare, who has also been arrested. Both of them lived in the same housing society in Pune. Manisha Waghmare allegedly supplied the question paper to another accused, Dhananjay Lokhande.

Manisha Mandhare, another ‘Manisha’ arrested in the case, was a senior biology teacher at the Pune Modern Junior College of Science, Arts and Commerce. She had been working with the college since 2002 and the National Testing Agency, which conducts NEET-UG exam, had named her an expert. The CBI arrested her on May 16.

Manisha Mandhare, it is alleged, conducted special coaching classes at her residence. During these classes, she allegedly

leaked several questions from the Botany and Zoology papers for the NEET-UG exam.

The third ‘Manisha’ arrested in the case is Manisha Havaldar, principal of the Seth Hiralal Saraf Prashala in Pune’s Budhwar Peth. A physics teacher who joined the school in 1992, she was set to retire in less than two months. The CBI arrested her on May 22. The NTA had appointed Manisha Havaldar as an expert, and she had access to the physics question papers for NEET-UG. She allegedly leaked questions from the physics paper.

The leak, and the outrage

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On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG exam that over 22 lakh students took on May 3. The agency confirmed overlaps between the question paper and ‘guess papers’ doing the rounds before the test. The cancellation sparked nationwide outrage as students complained that their hard work had come to naught. The investigation was handed over to the CBI, which has arrested 10 accused so far, most of them from Maharashtra.

The other accused

The first person to be arrested in the case was Shubham Khairnar from Nashik. The 27-year-old was arrested for allegedly buying the papers for Rs 10 lakh and selling them for Rs 15 lakh per copy. Khairnar ran a medical education consultancy firm in Nashik and referred to himself as ‘Dr’ though he never completed his BAMS degree, according to the university.

Another accused is Dhananjay Lokhande, a 30-year-old Ayurvedic practitioner from Ahilyanagar. The CBI has said Lokhande got the question papers from Manisha Waghmare and passed them on to Khairnar.

Prahlad Vitthal Kulkarni, a retired chemistry teacher from Latur’s Dayanand Science College (Junior), allegedly organised coaching sessions at his Pune home during which students were “taught the leaked material”, the CBI has said.

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Another arrested accused is Shivaraj Motegaonkar, founder of Renukai Coaching Centre, which runs from multiple locations in Maharashtra. The CBI has alleged that Motegaonkar was close to PV Kulkarni, and searches at his institute and residence had led to the recovery of a chemistry question bank with the same questions that appeared in the NEET exam.

Motegaonkar started his coaching classes in 1999 and Kulkarni briefly taught at his coaching centre. In fact, Motegaonkar’s son appeared for the NEET-UG paper on May 3. The CBI has also questioned his son and wife.