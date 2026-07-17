NEET-UG candidate dies by suicide in Pune, probe on

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An 18 year old girl, who had appeared for the NEET UG examination, died by suicide, sometime after its results were out on Thursday.
Police identified the deceased as Anushka Chaugule. She was a resident of a house society in Mohammadwadi area in Hadapsar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Jivan Benival confirmed that the deceased was a NEET UG candidate. “She had appeared for the examination. But the cause behind her death is yet to be confirmed. There was no suicide note. Further investigation is on,” said Benival.
Police said Anushka did not open the door of her room on Friday morning. Her mother knocked on the door and called her repeatedly, but there was no response. When the door was opened with an extra key, her body was discovered.
After receiving information, police reached the spot for investigation. The body was taken for postmortem. As per legal procedure, an accidental case report was filed at Kalepadal police station and a probe was initiated to ascertain the cause behind her death.
Police said Anushka is survived by her parents and a younger brother. Her father works with a private company.
Police suspect Anushka may have died by suicide sometime after she checked her NEET UG examination result online late on Thursday evening.