19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Maharashtra after falling short of cutoff

The Ahilyanagar police recovered a note indicating that the student was under severe distress over her NEET examination results.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
2 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 10:54 AM IST
NEET Exam Maharashtra suicideA 19-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district allegedly died by suicide after missing the qualifying cutoff in the entrance examination ( (Source: Pexels/ Representational).
Make us preferred source on Google

A 19-year-old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide at her home in Maharashtra’s Ahilyanagar district Saturday after falling short of the qualifying cutoff in the NEET-UG examination.

Ankita Suresh Sangale, a resident of Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka, left behind a purported suicide note indicating she was under severe distress over her examination results, the police said.

A team from the Karjat police station arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

“The preliminary investigation and the note left by the student indicate she was under severe stress due to her performance in the NEET-UG exam. We have registered an accidental death report, and further investigation is underway,” Inspector Hanuman Gaikwad said.

Ankita, whose father is a farmer, is survived by her parents and brother. On the afternoon of July 25, while her father and brother were visiting the temple town of Pandharpur and her mother was busy with domestic chores, Ankita went to her room. The death came to light at around 4.30 pm when her mother went to check on her.

Speaking to the media, Ankita’s uncle Anna Sangle shared details of her preparation and the mental toll of the examination process. “Ankita appeared for the NEET-UG examination on May 3 and was confident about her performance. However, following the cancellation over the paper leak, she had to sit for the re-examination on June 21,” he said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the NEET-UG retest on July 16.

Story continues below this ad

“She scored 166 marks, falling just short of her category cutoff of 177. She had been feeling extremely tense since then,” added Ankita’s uncle.

Her last rites were performed on the night of July 25.

The Indian Express reported earlier that in the weeks between the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 and the nationwide retest scheduled for June 21, at least 12 students across the country allegedly died by suicide.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments