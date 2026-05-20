NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: Coaching class run by accused Shivraj Mategonkar sealed in Pune

The PMC sealed RCC coaching institute run by Shivraj Motegaonkar on Wednesday as the property owner failed to get a completion certificate for the property.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed the premises of coaching institute Renukai Career Centre (RCC), founded by Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was recently arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, saying the property did not have a completion certificate.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, has alleged that Motegaonkar was part of an organised network involved in leaking and circulating question papers before the examination.

“The RCC coaching institute run by Motegaonkar has been sealed as the property owner failed to get a completion certificate for the property. The institute had rented the premises from a private owner and was running the classes for one and a half years,” Aniruddha Pawaskar, City Engineer, said.