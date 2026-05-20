NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: Coaching class run by accused Shivraj Mategonkar sealed in Pune

Renukai Career Centre (RCC) was founded by Shivraj Motegaonkar and specialised in providing coaching to NEET, JEE, and MHT-CET aspirants.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readMay 20, 2026 02:51 PM IST
NEET-UG paper leak RCC coaching centreThe PMC sealed RCC coaching institute run by Shivraj Motegaonkar on Wednesday as the property owner failed to get a completion certificate for the property.
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed the premises of coaching institute Renukai Career Centre (RCC), founded by Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was recently arrested in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, saying the property did not have a completion certificate.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, has alleged that Motegaonkar was part of an organised network involved in leaking and circulating question papers before the examination.

“The RCC coaching institute run by Motegaonkar has been sealed as the property owner failed to get a completion certificate for the property. The institute had rented the premises from a private owner and was running the classes for one and a half years,” Aniruddha Pawaskar, City Engineer, said.

Also Read | nside NEET Probe: How ‘100% match’ of Chemistry questions in ‘guess paper’ led NTA to its own paper-setters, translators

The popular institute on FC Road in Shivajinagar specialised in providing coaching to NEET, JEE, and MHT-CET aspirants. Officials said that the PMC had repeatedly served notices over getting the necessary completion certificate, but the property owner had failed to do so.

The total area of the classes is 272 sq m, Pawaskar said, adding it was being run without a completion certificate. The PMC tax department has already initiated action against the property, imposing a penalty three times the actual assessment for operating without the certificate.

Also Read | Anatomy of a NEET leak: A paid WhatsApp group, a whistleblower under cloud, and a ‘guess paper’ that spread like wildfire

Pawaskar said the PMC has received the property owner’s application for a completion certificate, but added that it can only be issued after the owner clears his pending tax dues, a decision that is currently being challenged.

“The day the property owner submits a no-objection certificate from the civic property tax department after clearing the dues, the process of issuing a completion certificate will be carried out. Till then, the certificate cannot be issued,” he said.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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