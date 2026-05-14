Pune woman, BAMS doctor arrested; role in identifying candidates willing to buy leaked NEET paper under lens

A 46-year-old beauty parlour owner from Pune and a 30-year-old BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor from Ahilyanagar have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Sources said the two were under the agency’s scanner for their alleged role in identifying prospective candidates willing to purchase the leaked question paper and for their suspected involvement in financial transactions linked to the racket.
The CBI said on Thursday that it had arrested two more suspects and conducted searches at 14 locations across the country in the last 24 hours in connection with irregularities in the NEET paper leak case. The total number of arrests in the case is now seven.
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said on Wednesday that a Pune Police team had detained parlour owner Manisha Waghmare from Bibwewadi for questioning. Her responses were found to be suspicious and she was subsequently handed over to the CBI for further investigation.
Sources in Ahilyanagar Police said BAMS graduate Dhananjay Lokhande was picked up from Rahuri taluka of Ahmednagar district and questioned by a CBI team. His transit remand was subsequently sought from a court in Ahilyanagar.
A senior state police officer said, “The two suspects from Pune and Ahilyanagar are under the CBI’s scanner for their alleged role in identifying prospective candidates willing to purchase the leaked question paper and for their suspected role in the financial transactions linked to the racket. Their phone communications and financial transactions are being examined. It is also being probed how they came in contact with other suspects who have been arrested so far.”
“Several other suspects are under interrogation and further action is underway. The CBI is pursuing all leads in the case. The agency is committed to a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this matter,” the CBI said in a press statement.
The CBI had registered a case on May 12 based on a complaint by the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education regarding the NEET-UG examination. On Wednesday, five accused were arrested — three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. All five were produced before a competent court in Delhi and remanded to seven days of police custody for interrogation.
Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010.
Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune.
Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More