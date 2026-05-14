Pune woman, BAMS doctor arrested; role in identifying candidates willing to buy leaked NEET paper under lens

BAMS graduate Dhananjay Lokhande was picked up from Rahuri taluka of Ahmednagar district while Manisha Waghmare was picked up from Bibwewadi. (Photo generated using AI)

A 46-year-old beauty parlour owner from Pune and a 30-year-old BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) doctor from Ahilyanagar have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Sources said the two were under the agency’s scanner for their alleged role in identifying prospective candidates willing to purchase the leaked question paper and for their suspected involvement in financial transactions linked to the racket.

The CBI said on Thursday that it had arrested two more suspects and conducted searches at 14 locations across the country in the last 24 hours in connection with irregularities in the NEET paper leak case. The total number of arrests in the case is now seven.