Pune-based coaching academy under scanner as CBI arrests COO in NEET leak case

A Pune-based coaching institute has come under the scanner in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak investigation after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two more people, including a Physics faculty member associated with the academy, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CBI said it had arrested Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, a Physics faculty member at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA) in Shivajinagar, and Dr Manoj Shirure, a doctor based in Latur.

According to the agency, Shah allegedly “got the leaked Physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Exam from the arrested accused Manisha Havaldar”, while Shirure reportedly “played a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of an accused coaching centre owner, in getting the Chemistry questions from the accused P V Kulkarni”.