NEET retest: Mobile phone confiscated from candidate at Pune test centre

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A mobile phone was confiscated allegedly from a candidate when she appeared for the NEET-UG retest on Sunday at an examination centre in Pune city.
As per a report from the special branch of the Pune city police, when a woman police constable frisked the candidate at the examination centre at Annasaheb Magar College in Hadapsar area of Pune, the machine sounded an alert.
The senior police inspector at the spot was informed about the candidate. Also, the police personnel checked the candidate twice. She told the police that a screw was fitted in her waist due to surgery.
The senior inspector instructed the women police personnel to check the candidate again in a separate room. Accordingly, when the police checked her, the candidate said the process was making her uncomfortable. She asked the police not to disturb her mindset before the examination. As nothing suspicious was found during the check, she was permitted to enter the examination hall.
But a city coordinator at the examination centre submitted in writing that a mobile phone was found on the said candidate’s bench.
“Soon, after noticing the mobile phone, the block supervisor handed over the candidate to the woman police personnel at the spot,” the report said.
However, police said, she attempted to jump from the staircase.
The police nabbed the candidate, counselled her, confiscated her cell phone and took her to an office in the premises.
After a discussion with the city coordinator, the candidate was allowed to appear for the NEET exam. Her parents were called at the examination centre.
The report also mentioned that all examination centres in the city were inspected, and the NEET test was conducted smoothly and peacefully.