NEET retest: Mobile phone confiscated from candidate at Pune test centre

The police nabbed the candidate, counselled her, confiscated her cell phone and took her to an office in the premises. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

A mobile phone was confiscated allegedly from a candidate when she appeared for the NEET-UG retest on Sunday at an examination centre in Pune city.

As per a report from the special branch of the Pune city police, when a woman police constable frisked the candidate at the examination centre at Annasaheb Magar College in Hadapsar area of Pune, the machine sounded an alert.

The senior police inspector at the spot was informed about the candidate. Also, the police personnel checked the candidate twice. She told the police that a screw was fitted in her waist due to surgery.

The senior inspector instructed the women police personnel to check the candidate again in a separate room. Accordingly, when the police checked her, the candidate said the process was making her uncomfortable. She asked the police not to disturb her mindset before the examination. As nothing suspicious was found during the check, she was permitted to enter the examination hall.