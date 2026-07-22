After Jantar Mantar clash, Jarange warns BJP: ‘Ministers won’t move freely in Maharashtra’

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Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, farmer leader Raju Shetti and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar on Wednesday met protesting students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and extended their support to the agitation over the NEET paper leak. The leaders also met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke, who is leading the protest.
Condemning the police lathicharge on protesters, Jarange-Patil said he had visited the protest site to support students seeking justice. He warned that any further action against students could lead to political consequences for the ruling party in Maharashtra.
“I have come here so that the students get justice. The BJP government has done injustice to the children of the poor every single time. If the government raises a hand against the students in the future, their ministers will not be able to move across Maharashtra… We will not sit quietly until their arrogance is fully broken,” he said.
Jarange-Patil also referred to his own agitation for Maratha reservation and urged students not to withdraw from the protest.
“We had also protested at Antarwali Sarati. There too, police launched a fatal attack on the children of the poor, mothers, women and elderly people. They fired bullets at us. My only request to the students is — do not leave this place. The entire country is behind you. If you go elsewhere, they will crush the protest,” he said.
Jankar criticised the police action against the protesters and alleged that the administration had used excessive force.
“The police and administration have beaten these children so much that they have not even been able to eat for the last three days. Now the time has come to remove this government. The dictatorship currently prevailing in the country is extremely bad, and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha strongly condemns this inhuman action,” he said.
Shetti also extended support to the students and criticised BJP leaders for their response to the agitation.
“Instead of condemning the lathicharge on students, some BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, are criticising the agitators. One BJP leader even called the protesting students traitors. It is something that will make all those who believe in democracy hang their heads in shame,” he said.
Shetti urged protesters to remain cautious and maintain restraint.
“Attempts will be made to tarnish the image of the agitation by some forces. They will try to weaken the protest. Students should remain careful, watchful and observe restraint,” he said.