After Jantar Mantar clash, Jarange warns BJP: ‘Ministers won’t move freely in Maharashtra’

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, farmer leader Raju Shetti and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar on Wednesday met protesting students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and extended their support to the agitation over the NEET paper leak. The leaders also met Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Abhijeet Dipke, who is leading the protest.

Condemning the police lathicharge on protesters, Jarange-Patil said he had visited the protest site to support students seeking justice. He warned that any further action against students could lead to political consequences for the ruling party in Maharashtra.

“I have come here so that the students get justice. The BJP government has done injustice to the children of the poor every single time. If the government raises a hand against the students in the future, their ministers will not be able to move across Maharashtra… We will not sit quietly until their arrogance is fully broken,” he said.