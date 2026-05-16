Retired lecturer arrested in NEET leak has previously also set papers for State Board Exams, say colleagues

NEET paper leak case: Former colleagues of retired chemistry lecturer Prahlad Kulkarni say they were shocked by his arrest over the alleged exam leak. (File Photo)

Prahlad Vitthal Kulkarni, who has now emerged as the “source of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leaks”, was a chemistry lecturer at the reputed Dayanand Junior College in Latur. He retired in 2022-23, Prof Sidheshwar Bellale, principal of the college, told The Indian Express over phone.

“Two years after his retirement, he shifted from Latur to Pune and has been based there. Our college has no relation with him after his retirement. No such incident had occurred when he was teaching here,” Bellale said.

In addition to setting papers for the NTA, Kulkarni has, in the past, been involved in setting Class 12 board examination papers for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Bellale said.