Retired lecturer arrested in NEET leak has previously also set papers for State Board Exams, say colleagues

NEET paper leak accused Prahlad Kulkarni’s former principal and colleague say his arrest was unexpected, citing his long academic career.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readMay 16, 2026 08:33 AM IST
NEET paper leak case: Former colleagues of retired chemistry lecturer Prahlad Kulkarni say they were shocked by his arrest over the alleged exam leak. (File Photo)NEET paper leak case: Former colleagues of retired chemistry lecturer Prahlad Kulkarni say they were shocked by his arrest over the alleged exam leak. (File Photo)
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Prahlad Vitthal Kulkarni, who has now emerged as the “source of NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leaks”, was a chemistry lecturer at the reputed Dayanand Junior College in Latur. He retired in 2022-23, Prof Sidheshwar Bellale, principal of the college, told The Indian Express over phone.

“Two years after his retirement, he shifted from Latur to Pune and has been based there. Our college has no relation with him after his retirement. No such incident had occurred when he was teaching here,” Bellale said.

In addition to setting papers for the NTA, Kulkarni has, in the past, been involved in setting Class 12 board examination papers for the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Bellale said.

Kulkarni has also served as the chief moderator of chemistry paper for the Latur Divisional Board of MSBSHSE, said Kishore Panse, another retired chemistry lecturer from Dayanand Junior College and a colleague of Kulkarni for 30 years.

MSBSHSE chairperson Trigun Kulkarni did not respond to a request for comment on Kulkarni’s connection to the board.

Panse said that Kulkarni hails from Beed. He has a MSc in physical chemistry, he added. “He has set papers for NEET and the state board previously as well, but we never heard about any papers leaked by him. The news of his arrest was completely unexpected,” Panse said.

“Almost all work of the state board, like training of teachers or setting of papers, used to be done by him. He was very interested in government work that would give him some extra income. He used to take effort and fill out all the forms for such work meticulously. He is also a reserved person. But I never expected that he would be arrested in such a case,” Panse said.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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