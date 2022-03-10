No age ceiling for NEET: Unfair move, says section of doctors, few back decision

The Centre’s recent move to remove the upper age limit for candidates appearing for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) undergraduate examination for MBBS has drawn mixed reactions from doctors. While the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is studying the proposal and will issue its official stand soon, a section of doctors says the move is unfair.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“Dentists, pharmacists, physiotherapists appearing for the exam will have undue advantage over a mere Class 12 pass out, which would increase the complexity of an already very tough exam,” Dr Rohan Krishnan, President of the Federation of All India Medical Association, told The Indian Express.

Earlier, the age limit for general and reserved candidates in the NEET (UG) was 25 years and 30 years respectively.

“There is an upper age limit at every step of medical education – for senior residents, assistant professors and vice chancellors. So, the government may have to remove the age bar from all the hierarchy,” Dr Krishnan added.

Dr Rajeev Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences at Symbiosis International University, supported the government’s move. He said, “In Western countries, people do have an option of enrolling for medical education even after completing graduation or post graduation in related or diverse disciplines. Given the paucity of health care professionals this would be a welcome step for mid-career change and address manpower crunch. Metrics could be worked out on various variables.”

Former IMA chief and the current treasurer of World Medical Association Dr Ravi Wankhedkar, though, termed the government’s decision as a wrong move.