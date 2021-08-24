Neeraj Chopra, other Olympians honoured at Southern Command

SOUTHERN Army Commander Lieutenant General JS Nain felicitated and interacted with Olympians from the services, including javelin throw gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, in the city on Monday.

A tweet from the Southern Command said, “Army Commander, Southern Command, Lt Gen JS Nain, AVSM, SM felicitated service Olympians including Neeraj Chopra at Pune and encouraged them to achieve greater success and bring more glories to the Army and the nation.”

The 16 Olympians from the Army are slated to be felicitated at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will likely visit Pune on Friday.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra, 23, was inducted into the Indian Army under the elite sports quota in 2016 at the rank of Naib Subedar as a teenager. He joined the 4 Rajputana Rifles of the Army as his parent unit. Before that, his outstanding performance in the junior national tournaments had caught the attention of the athletics world and he was hailed as a rising star.

While Chopra has done much of his training at the national camps, he has intermittently been trained and coached at the ASI. A stadium at the ASI is now slated to be named after him when the Defence Minister visits on Friday.