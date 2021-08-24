Neeraj Chopra interacts with budding athletes, sportspersons at Army Sports Institute

TOKYO Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra interacted with budding athletes and sportspersons at the Army Sports Institute (ASI), where, among other topics, he discussed with them the importance of working on one’s physical and mental fitness, especially after sustaining injuries.

Chopra, who holds a Subedar rank in the Indian Army, interacted with athletes and sportspersons from all the seven disciplines under which training is conducted at the ASI. He also interacted with members of the Boys Sports Company, a wing that trains schoolboys selected from across the country for their talent in sports.

“It was inspiring for the athletes and sportspersons from all seven disciplines and Boys Sports Company to interact with the Olympics Gold Medalist, who once trained in this very institution. Chopra talked to them about the need to dedicate oneself to the aim and focus on techniques, physical and mental strengths and working on one’s weaknesses. He pointed out that during injuries, which happen to almost all sportspersons, one has to work on one’s mental strengths,” said an officer from ASI.

Chopra, along with other Olympians from the Army, had arrived in Pune on Monday to attend a ceremony to be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday but is now likely to happen on Friday.

Chopra, 23, was inducted into the Indian Army in the sports quota in 2016 at the rank of Naib Subedar as a teenager. He joined the 4 Rajputana Rifles of the Army as his parent unit. Prior to that, his outstanding performance in the junior national tournaments had caught the attention of the athletics world and he was hailed as a rising star from the beginning.

While Chopra has received the majority of his training at national camps, he has intermittently been trained at the ASI and been given all the required administrative support from the institute. A stadium at the ASI is now slated to be named after Chopra in presence of the Defence Minister on Friday.

Established in 2001 as the premier sports training institute of the Indian Army under Mission Olympic programme, ASI is a multi-disciplinary sports training institute. The institute imparts training in seven fields: archery, athletics, boxing, diving, wrestling, fencing and weightlifting.

