‘Need to tackle rising e-waste,’ says CMET director general

The growing use and penetration of electronic gadgets and electric appliances, the problem of safely disposing of electronic and electrical waste is growing, said NR Munirathnam, director general, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (CMET) in Pune.

CMET is a chain of three labs functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). The other two labs are located in Hyderabad, Telangana and Thrissur, Kerala.

Munirathnam was speaking at the convocation address of Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) and MIT College of Engineering, held recently in Pune.

“As of date, the e-waste gathered from at least 36,000 crore electronic and electrical items is awaiting proper disposal. With the advance of technology, the use of computers, mobile phones and other gadgets has added significantly to this waste. There is a growing responsibility of finding a solution to tackle this waste,” said Munirathnam.

With the government pushing for wider use of renewable energy sources like solar energy and promoting e-vehicles, Munirathnam suggested to students that they devote time to develop technology suiting these future requirements.

He said, “Development of technology is rapid and is now linked to development of societies and nations.”

He added, “Vehicles that run on fossil fuels like petrol and diesel shall soon be replaced by e-vehicles. So, it is

the responsibility of young graduates to work on upcoming technologies.”

