Need to streamline medical research

Maj Gen Velu Nair,Dean and Deputy Commandant,AFMC,has emphasised the need for implementing regulations and streamlining the process of ethical clearance for research studies in the country.

Nair was speaking at a two-day workshop on Ethics in Medical Research that began on Monday at Armed Forces Medical College.

The workshop saw many known names in the field interact with participants including members of Institutional Ethics Committee and faculty of AFMC.

Ethics in medical research is confronting the healthcare industry world over. With each new advancement in medical science,a new complex ethical issues emerges. Ethics has become extremely important in the modern milieu of large number of clinical trials funded by the Health and Pharma industry. Over the past few years,there has been continuing outrage on the issue of outsourcing of clinical trials to developing world and unethical conduct of these trials, said a release issued by Press Information Bureau (PIB),Defence Wing.

To regulate this increasing biomedical research,reforms in existing regulations have also taken place. It is now mandatory for Institutional Ethics Committees (IECs) that are clearing research proposals especially clinical trials to register with Drug Controller General. Clinical Trials Registry has also been established in the country. These positive steps will go a long way in streamlining medical research in the country. In order to strengthen the Institutional Ethics Committees,it is important that all members of these committees are trained in various aspects of ethics and are also encouraged to keep abreast of all national and international developments in ethics so that they remain aware of their roles and responsibilities, the release added.

