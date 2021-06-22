Need to start super speciality courses, press for autonomous status, say former deans as BJMC celebrates 75 years

It was June 23, 1946, that B J Medical College was founded to replace the erstwhile B J Medical school. (File)

As the state-run B J Medical College celebrates its 75th foundation day on June 23, several former deans of the prestigious college in Pune have said that a close working relationship between medical education and public health staff is essential for better patient care.

There is also a need to start super speciality courses apart from stepping up security for doctors, Dr M A Phadke, a former dean of B J Medical College, director of medical education and research and vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of health sciences told The Indian Express.

It was June 23, 1946, that B J Medical College was founded to replace the erstwhile B J Medical school. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the platinum jubilee celebrations will be low key, present Dean Dr Murlidhar Tambe said.

A zoom meeting has been planned with students and college officials along with key government officers of the state.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Medical education minister Amit Deshmukh and others will address students on the occasion.

Former deans of the college said that there was a need for new super speciality courses at the college. Dr Phadke said courses like MD forensic, degree course and PG course in nursing, physiotherapy and occupational therapy should be introduced. “We need to start fellowships and introduce an honorary system,” Dr Phadke added.

At any given time, now 1,700 students are on the campus with more than 2,000 staff including 268 faculties, according to the BJMC website. Following the Golden Jubilee, a number of new facilities — diagnostic and therapeutic, CT scan, Nuclear Medicine Department, Cardiac Catheterisation Lab, Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery Unit, the Leptospirosis Diagnostic Lab — have been set up.

Dr Arun Jamkar, who was the former Dean of BJMC and also served as vice-chancellor of MUHS, recalled their efforts during the H1N1 pandemic (2009) and German Bakery blast. Pune was the epicentre of the outbreak and BJMC served as a tertiary level facility for critical care of swine flu patients. He recalled how they had immediately set aside isolation Intensive care units (ICUs) after the first swine flu death in Pune.

Dr D. B. Kadam, the then Professor and Head of the Department of Medicine and his team developed a novel Pune management protocol for swine flu which was accepted nationwide. “During the German bakery blast, our ambulances went on the spot and in that one night, we operated upon 40 injured persons,” Dr Jamkar told The Indian Express. BJMC later developed a comprehensive disaster management plan for the city of Pune.

Dr P M Bulakh, former deputy dean of BJMC said that the hospital should be at par with corporate ones with sufficient paramedical and technical staff. While this is one of the largest government hospitals, adequate care should also be given to ensure good private rooms for patients with all facilities, Dr Bulakh added.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, who chairs the Pune paediatric Covid task force and heads the department of paediatrics at B J Medical College told The Indian Express that efforts are underway to ensure every subject’s super-speciality courses can be developed. “We are working towards getting recognised as an autonomous medical institute apart from a host of other plans,” she said. There is also a need for setting up an emergency helipad landing facility and expanding organ transplant services, she added.

When contacted, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, joint director of medical education and research, who also headed BJMC, said that they were hoping for greater autonomy for Sassoon. ”I expect a heart, limb transplant with kidney & liver. Superspeciality courses should be started & Sassoon should be an apex centre in medical research,” he said.