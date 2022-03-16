Need to standardise methodology for clinical evaluation of new medical products: NITI member

With advancement in medical technology industry, there is a need to standardise methodologies for clinical evaluation of high-quality innovative products, Dr Vinod Paul, member, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, said on Tuesday.

“Few years down the line, the Indian market for medical devices could grow from US$ 11 billion to US$ 65 billion. While several devices have been developed, they have to be tested before being marketed. There are rules and ethics committees for a clinical drug trial. However, the methodology, ethics and measurement of impact are still evolving for testing medical devices,” Dr Paul told reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by Boston Scientific Corporation to inaugurate its second Research and Development (R&D) Centre at Balewadi in Pune.

“This is an important area as young people are thinking about and offering innovative products, which are coming from Atal Innovation Mission, BIRAC initiatives and Stanford India Bio design, AIIMS. So, a lot of products are coming in. However they stay as products and have to be tested. Hence, we want to standardise methodology for clinical evaluation of new products so that they can be validated for safety and effectiveness and conform to the highest standards. This area needs work from academia, industry and regulators,” Dr Paul added.

In his address, Dr Paul spoke about the core philosophy of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India initiative. “However, both cannot be achieved if we do not discover, develop and deliver in India,” Dr Paul said.

Dr Paul also commended Boston Scientific – a US based medical device company – for selecting Pune to set up its second R&D centre. The first centre was set up in Gurgaon in 2014 and has contributed to more than 100 patent filings and innovation ideas. Spread over an area of 45,000 square feet, the centre in Pune will initially employ 170 engineers. “It (Pune) is the right city with the right mix of educational hub and the ecosystem here,” Dr Paul said.

Ralph Cardinal, Vice President, R&D, Boston Scientific Asia Pacific, said the new centre will provide expertise in fields like Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Interventions, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Neuromodulation, and Urology and Pelvic Health.

Art Butcher, Executive Vice President and President, Boston Scientific APAC, Sanjeev Pandya, Director, R&D, Boston Scientific India, and Manoj Madhavan, Managing Director, Boston Scientific, India were present on the occasion.