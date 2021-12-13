Need to spread spiritual intelligence, says Governor Koshyari

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday urged students to achieve their goals, make enormous progress in life but always remember the nation where they were born, where they spent their childhood. “Contribute in making India a self-reliant nation and I believe graduates like you will do it,” he said.

He was speaking at the 18th Graduation Ceremony of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Symbiosis Campus, Lavale, on Sunday. The Governor was the chief guest and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was the guest of honour for the function though he could not make it.

Dr S B Mujumdar, Chancellor, Symbiosis International (Deemed University) presided over the function.

Speaking further at the graduation ceremony, Koshyari said the present age is of artificial intelligence. “Considering the great spiritual heritage of our Indian culture, we need to spread Spiritual Intelligence. The concept of “Spiritual Intelligence” will be an innovative idea not only for our country but for the whole world,” he said.

The Governor said, “Dr Majumdar started an organisation like Symbiosis with ‘Global Ideology’ in mind. Today, Symbiosis has completed 50 years and has made a name for it internationally. We should be proud of our mother tongue. We must teach our children in their mother tongue. Dr. Mujumdar was educated in Marathi language and today he is the Chancellor of Symbiosis University. You should all follow his example.”

Dr Mujumdar in his presidential address, said that the Corona period was very challenging for all of us. Corona taught us many things, such as the unique importance of our health, our family relationships, spirituality, our interdependence and through this Corona showed us the harsh reality of our lives.”

Dr. Mujumdar urged students to do 3 things – teach innovation to your brain, compassion for your heart and passion for your stomach. “If you follow these 3 things, you will be successful on all fronts of life.”

Dr Vidya Yerawadekar, Principal Director, Symbiosis and Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International University gave opening remarks. Dr Rajni Gupte, Vice Chancellor, Symbiosis International University presented the annual report.

Dr Bhama Venkataramani, Dean, Academics and Administration, Symbiosis International University gave vote of thanks and Dr. Anita Patankar, Director, Symbiosis School of Liberal Arts and Deputy Director, Centre for International Education was the anchor of the programme.