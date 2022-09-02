Need to split PMC into two civic bodies, says Chandrakant Patil

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said there was a need to split Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) into two civic bodies to manage issues more efficiently considering the PMC is one of the largest civic bodies in the country.

“The geographical area under PMC has increased after the merger of 23 new villages last year. It is one of the largest civic bodies, considering its geographical area,” said Patil.

He said civic matters need to be handled more efficiently. “There is a need to split PMC into two municipal corporations…,” Patil said.

In terms of the area under it, the PMC is the largest civic body in the state and among top 10 in the country. The state government had last year merged 23 new villages in PMC limits.