scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Need to split PMC into two civic bodies, says Chandrakant Patil

“The geographical area under PMC has increased after the merger of 23 new villages last year. It is one of the largest civic bodies, considering its geographical area,” said Patil.

Chandrakant Patil

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said there was a need to split Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) into two civic bodies to manage issues more efficiently considering the PMC is one of the largest civic bodies in the country.

“The geographical area under PMC has increased after the merger of 23 new villages last year. It is one of the largest civic bodies, considering its geographical area,” said Patil.

He said civic matters need to be handled more efficiently. “There is a need to split PMC into two municipal corporations…,” Patil said.

More from Pune

In terms of the area under it, the PMC is the largest civic body in the state and among top 10 in the country. The state government had last year merged 23 new villages in PMC limits.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new worldPremium
28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphorPremium
Savarkar, a bulbul and the misplaced metaphor
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:02:52 am
Next Story

Above normal rainfall across the country during Sept: IMD

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement