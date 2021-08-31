‘Need to open colleges, relax mall restrictions’: Sudhir Mehta, MCCIA president

As government eases COVID-19 restrictions, life is moving back to normal in Pune. With industrial activities almost normal, what remains to be eased are the restrictions in retail and the opening up of colleges. Sudhir Mehta, the President of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) spoke to The Indian Express about the ground situation and the way forward

With most restrictions gone how is the industrial scenario in Pune? Have industrial activities returned to pre COVID levels?

Restrictions on the manufacturing sector have been eased out almost 100 per cent. Thus industrial activities have reached their almost normal levels. What we are concerned is about the restrictions in retail and educational institutes. On one hand, we have the nightclubs and bars operating where masking is minimal on the other hand malls have restricted entry. Adherence to mask and social distancing in malls is much stricter there. The restrictions on them at present which entails entry only to fully vaccinated persons do not make sense.

Also, we need to reopen the colleges as fast as possible. If not schools the colleges have to open fast. We must remember the students have not been to college for almost one and a half years. Potential employers would be concerned about hiring people who have never been to college and just have a paper degree. Most students are vaccinated and are meeting their friends and going places… It just makes sense to get them back to college as soon as possible At a later date we need to open the multiplexes and cinema halls with proper measures. Maharashtra is the only state where they are closed all other states have allowed them to open

International travel continues to be banned apart from some specific routes and arrangements. How has it affected businesses and industries?

Of course, the continued suspension of international fights does not make sense If only it is leading to the airlines hiking their fares and crowding in the few and far between flights that are allowed. With a large portion of the population getting vaccinated we must lift the ban on scheduled international flights. Let supply-demand determine the air travel possible and this will not only ease the crowding in aircraft but also cool down ticket prices. The continued ban on international travel has affected business also. We are unable to send service engineers onsite as and when necessary. We must realise that COVID 19 would continue to come in waves, but now we need to learn to live with the virus.

Are you satisfied with the ongoing vaccination rate and the availability of vaccines?

Availability of vaccines is not a big problem now. Vaccines are available both in private and government centers. Those who can afford should pay for their doses while the free doses are reserved for those who can’t. Now it is up to the people to get vaccinated and we have to remember that vaccination is the only way we can stop the disease from becoming life-threatening.

MCCIA had earlier conducted a special drive to vaccinate people and we will soon be undertaking a major drive wherein 5 lakh doses have been donated by the Serum Institute.

What do the doctors and experts in your platform say about the possibility of a third wave?

As I said earlier, waves of COVID 19 will continue to come at intervals. Unlike the second wave, I am not unduly worried about the third wave. We are well prepared in terms of hospitals, doctors, medicines, oxygen, etc. What we need to do is to speed up vaccination as much as we can.