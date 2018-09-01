Need to introduce special courses to keep culture, heritage alive: SPPU V-C

With an aim to preserve and keep India’s rich culture and heritage alive, institutions like Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Deccan College and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) should team up and design special courses, stated SPPU VC Nitin Karmalkar. He was speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony of Deccan College (deemed university) on Friday.

He said, “ Some of the departments, like anthropology, now operating from the SPPU campus originated from the Deccan College. It is time that we work together to introduce new courses. SPPU, Deccan College and ICCR can play mentor roles in designing and introducing courses which will help preserve the country’s rich heritage and culture.” On the occasion, Doctorate of Letters (D Lit) degrees were conferred upon KN Dixit, former Joint Director, Archaeological Survey of India; Hans Henrich Hock, Professor Emeritus of Linguistics, University of Illinois; S Kalyanaraman, Director, Saraswati Research Centre, Chennai and VN Jha, former Director, Centre for Advanced Studies in Sanskrit, SPPU.

In all 121 students were awarded M.Phil and doctoral degrees during the ceremony. According to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR, the local municipal bodies can play bigger role in taking these subjects to masses. “The civic bodies can build museums and cultural spaces and introduce archival departments and emerge as knowledge centres,” said the ICCR president, who added that archaeology, museology and linguistics have bright future. “There is a steady rise in the number of students pursuing these subjects. There is a greater acceptance to the fact that these subjects deal with tracing identities,” said Sahasrabuddhe.

Stressing on the need for better integration between teachings of these subjects, AP Jamkhedkar, Chancellor of Deccan College said, “We need to have thorough studies to address the language-based disputes which are presently posing serious threats to the Indian society. Studies can showcase the roles of various languages or dialects over regions and this will benefit in addressing present-day problems.’’

