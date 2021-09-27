‘Need to focus on employability of foreign language translators’

Though internet and technology has streamlined the process of foreign language translation and language learning, it may have caused a minor reduction in jobs for language translators. But there is still a lot of scope for translating, sub-titling, localising and interpreting foreign language documents for students who want to make a career in the field, according to language experts at a panel discussion on ‘Language Learning in the Era of Translation Technology’, organised by the Alliance Française de Pune and the Goethe-Institut Pune, over the 20th anniversary celebration of European Day of Languages (EDL) on Sunday.

The Institutes had partnered with Savitribai Phule Pune University, the Italian Cultural Institute of Mumbai, the Polish Institute New Delhi, the Consulate General of Switzerland in Mumbai, The Language Portal in Goa and the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, for a cultural programme centred on the importance of language learning and cultural exchange. The objective of this celebration is to alert the public to the importance of language learning, to enhance intercultural understanding and encourage lifelong language learning.

“We have made significant progress in voice and translation technology, which otherwise has reduced job opportunities for students. Our focus should be on a basic overview of skill sets by industry experts, communication skills and inter-cultural programmes to make students employable. We have to make language learning fun and do away with conventional methods of teaching,” said Sandeep Nulkar, founder and CEO, BITS Pvt Ltd.

“European languages are not studied outside Europe as there is a gap between academics, businesses and institutions. To study one language, we need to know its foundation and plug into all networks to study the region’s culture and expand our knowledge,” said Richard Simcott, a language expert.

Kshama Dharwadkar, a French-English translator and interpreter, said, “The emphasis should be on the importance of technology in language learning and translation. One should know the CAT tools while using technology in translation and should be able to use different resources on the internet to learn and teach languages.”