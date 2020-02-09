‘Need to fix faulty flyovers in city to resolve traffic issues,’ says Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurates the new SRA office on Ganeshkhind Road, in Pune on Saturday. (Express photo) Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurates the new SRA office on Ganeshkhind Road, in Pune on Saturday. (Express photo)

Flyovers with faulty designs need to be fixed to resolve traffic issues in Pune, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said at an event in the city on Saturday. The guardian minister of Pune district also said that to make way for ongoing Metro work, several flyovers will have to be redesigned.

“If these faulty flyovers are not fixed and the traffic issues continue… future generations will not forgive us,” said Pawar at an event to inaugurate the new office of the Slum Rehabilitation Agency (SRA) in Pune.

Some flyovers motorists often complain about include the recently-constructed Sancheti flyover, Hadapsar Gadital flyover and College of Agriculture flyover.

Pawar also pulled up state bureaucrats for renting a “posh office” for SRA. The new office space, located at the Kakade Business Centre on Ganeshkhind Road, has a monthly rent of Rs 12 lakh. “The SRA is paying Rs 12 lakh per month for this space… that’s almost Rs 1.5 crore a year. This much office space can be constructed on government land with the money the SRA will be paying in rent for only a year. It’s not good to splurge public money in this fashion. The money has to be spent carefully,” said the senior NCP leader.

Pawar also said the state government will soon take a decision on new SRA rules and ensure that slum-dwellers in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad get homes with proper facilities.

State Minister for Housing Jitendra Awhad, Legislative Council Deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Pimpri Mayor Usha alias Mai Dhore, MLA Siddhartha Shirole, Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar and SRA CEO Rajendra Nimbalkar, among others, also attended the event.

Pawar said funds will also be allotted to important works such as the Metro project, construction of Ring Road and expansion of airport premises.

Awhad said the state government will take policy decisions to provide better housing facilities to the poor. Gorhe appealed developers to come forward for SRA projects.

