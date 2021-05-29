Nature of warfare changing, need to engage adversary in all domains: Navy Chief

Admiral Singh is an alumnus of the 56th course of the academy along with Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

HIGHLIGHTING that the nature of warfare is changing, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh stressed on the need to engage with the enemy in all domains — land, sea, air, space and cyber and for which, he said the coordination among the forces is far more important than it was in the past.

Admiral Singh was speaking at the National Defence Academy, at Khadakwasla in Pune on Saturday morning where he reviewed the Passing Out Parade of 140th course of the academy. The Admiral, an alumnus of the academy’s 56th course along with two present service chiefs, presented medals to awarding winning cadets from the course and also presented the Chiefs of Staff Banner to the winning squadron for its overall performance.

The Admiral said in his address to the cadets, “The NDA has been the symbol of jointness for 72 years. Its existence reinforces the core values of jointmanship, which are the founding principles of the academy. The nature of war is changing and it is important to engage the adversary in all domains. It is for this reason that jointness among the tree services is far more important now than in the past.”

He further said, “The armed forces are seeing landmark defence reforms. The establishment of the Department of Military Affairs, the institution of the Chief of Defence Staff, and soon to be formed theatre commands. Traditions, identity, uniforms and customs of each service matter as do the requirements generated by the distinctive role of the three services. But jointness in the armed forces is paramount for the most synergised and effective application of force in today’s complex battlefield.”

Meanwhile, in an impromptu gesture on Friday afternoon, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh did push-ups with the cadets and some senior officers present when he visited the barracks of the Hunter Squadron of the academy, which he belonged to during his NDA days. Admiral Singh is an alumnus of the 56th course of the academy along with Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

This is the third occasion when the prestigious Passing Out Parade of the NDA was held under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was conducted with strict COVID appropriate norms in place. Every year, two courses of cadets pass out from India’s premier tri-services military academy which based at Khadakwasla in Pune to continue with the one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces – Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

