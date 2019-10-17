‘Need to break stereotype that ex-servicemen can be employed only for security related jobs’

Secretary of Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Sanjeevanee Kutty, on Wednesday said there was a need to break the stereotype that ex-servicemen could get absorbed only into security-related jobs and to further broaden the scope of their re-employment.

Kutty was speaking at the employment fair for ex-servicemen organised with the joint efforts of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) of Government of India, Confederation of Indian Industries and Pune-based 9 Base Repair Depot of the Indian Air Force. The event was attended by Major General M K Sagoch, Director General of Resettlement, and Air Commodore S P Bhandare, Air Officer Commanding of the 9 Base Repair Depot.

“A lot of our ex-servicemen are easily absorbed in security related jobs, which is looked at as a natural progression after retiring from Defence forces. While they are apt for the security related jobs, they are certainly fit for every kind of work. But there is a stereotypical thinking that a soldier will end up doing a security related job. Modern military forces like ours teach large number of skills. They are dealing with men, machines, computers and electronics. They have technical knowledge while dealing with strategies and operational aspects… These skills are tried and tested. So, ex-servicemen today represent a highly trained human resource pool and this is what we want the corporate world to recognise,” Kutty said in her address.

Around 700 veterans from the Army, Navy and Air Force and 27 corporate houses participated in the event. The initiative started the process of recruitment of many of the participants as senior supervisors, mid or senior-level managers to strategic planners and project directors. DGR has planned other such seminars at various cities including Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Lucknow in the current financial year, officials said.

“We all deeply acknowledge the role of our Defence forces in ensuring the internal and the external security of our nation. Due to various operational compulsion, nearly 60,000 servicemen retire every year. And majority of them retire at very young age between 35 and 45. It is the prime duty of the nation to ensure that these ex-servicemen, who are seeking a second occupation to fulfil family obligations, are trained, prepared and resettled effectively. Job fairs like this one are organised regularly under the aegis of Directorate General of Resettlement with the help of the concerned defence forces units,” Kutty said.

She also urged representatives of corporate entities to give the organisers a feedback about the skills they would expect for the potential recruits, which will help in organising training programmes for retiring personnel.