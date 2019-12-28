Need Rs 3.25 cr to meet expenditure of vehicle dept, more drivers: Pune civic body

The PMC has 1,305 vehicles in its fleet. (File) The PMC has 1,305 vehicles in its fleet. (File)

Facing shortage of drivers and rising fuel prices, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has said that it needs an additional Rs 3.25 crore to meet the expenditure of its vehicle department for the current financial year.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, Additional Municipal Commissioner Shantanu Goel said there was an urgent need of Rs 3.25 crore to continue operations of the fleet of civic vehicles. Goel added that the additional amount could be made available from funds allocated for other purposes, including outsourced work to remove hyacinth from water bodies in the city, which are not likely to be spent in 2019-20.

The PMC has 1,305 vehicles, including heavy vehicles, light vehicles and earth moving vans, which are put to work for various civic departments. The civic administration had sought Rs 21 crore for fuel expenditure for 2019-20, but it was allocated Rs 18 crore. “With the expansion of PMC’s boundaries, increased work and the rising fuel prices, the allocation of Rs 18 crore is falling short. There is a need of at least additional Rs 1 crore to meet the fuel expenditure,” the proposal stated.

The PMC also said that there was a severe shortage of drivers for civic vehicles. “There are 788 approved post of drivers in PMC, of which 248 are vacant. PMC vehicles operate round the clock and the civic body needs drivers working in shifts. The problem gets bigger considering weekly offs and vacations of staff drivers… Also, the civic body has 386 approved posts for technical support for vehicles, of which 244 are vacant,” it said.

The civic vehicles operate round the clock for emergency services of water, fire, road, drainage, health and solid waste management departments. There is a severe shortage of drivers and technical staff and, according to the proposal, to get additional staff on contract basis, the PMC needs a budgetary allocation of Rs 7 crore and an additional Rs 1 crore to meet the expenditure for paying salaries to contractual drivers.

The proposal further said the allocation of Rs 2 crore for paying compensation to victims of accidents due to civic vehicles was falling short. “The PMC has, so far, spent Rs 1.94 crore to pay compensation to accident victims. Recently, the court has order a compensation of Rs 93 lakh to a victim and it has to be paid immediately to avoid the interest on it. Also, two more accident cases are pending in the court for declaring the amount of compensation to the victim,” it said.

The PMC, which was allocated Rs 1.2 crore to meet the expenditure on getting the necessary permissions from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for civic vehicles, has demanded additional Rs 25 lakh to last till the end of the financial year.

The PMC proposal said that Rs 1.8 crore that was allocated for transportation of solid waste management and Rs 1.4 crore for removing water hyacinth from water bodies are likely to remain unspent in the financial year. The civic body said these funds can be utilised to continue the operations of civic vehicles till March end.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App